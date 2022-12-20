Tanzania: Justice Delivery to Cybercrime Victims Gets Fresh Impetus

JUSTICE delivery to victims of cybercrime in Tanzania has got a fresh boost on Monday as the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye, handed over ICT equipment to the Tanzania Police Force (TPF) and the National Prosecutions Service (NPS) to enhance speedy delivery of such service.

The ministry handed over to the two law enforcing organs a total of 605 ICT equipment, which included 170 Computer sets, 190 laptops, 45 scanners, and 200 TTCL modems in Dar es Salaam.

During the occasion, Minister Nape emphasized on proper use of the facilities to ensure Tanzanians enjoy justice, when reporting cybercrimes.

Among the dignitaries, who attended the event were Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Jim Yonazi and the Inspector General of Police, Camillus Wambura.

Elaborating, Mr Nape said the ministry is closely cooperating with the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) and the police force in fighting cybercrimes, which still remain a challenge in the country.

"Cybercrimes in Tanzania is still a challenge and we must act accordingly. Giving justice to victims of cybercrimes on time is part of efforts in combating the vice," he pointed out.

He elaborated that at least 40 million Tanzanians, estimated as more than 50 per cent of total 61 million population use mobile money services, implying that there is a need enhance measures which control cybercrime that might prey into the business.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This calls for necessity to protect the group from the cybercriminals through empowering departments dealing with the matter.

Mr Nape mentioned some of the measures taken by the government in fight against cybercrime, as introducing laws, empowering agencies dealing with cybercrimes.

He further recalled directive by President Samia Suluhu Hassan who instructed that justice should be delivered through the application of new technologies, which enable sharing of information among government's institutions.

In building capacity of the personnel, the ministry trained 470 Court Prosecutors and Advocates, 283 Regional Crime Officers between March and April, this year.

On his part, Dr Yonazi commended the minister for his directives that have been a guidance to the ministry, saying: "In strengthening justice delivery, the ministry has come up with cybercrime laws and put in place strategies for overseeing cyber matters."

In his address, IGP Camillus Wambura hailed Mr. Nape for his move to help the police force and promised that the issued ICT equipment would be used for the intended purposes.