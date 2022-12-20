Kenya: Early Christmas Gift for Detained Patients in County Hospitals as Sakaja Orders Their Release

Nairobi — It's an early Christmas gift to hundreds of patients detained in county hospitals over unpaid bills, after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja ordered that they be released.

Governor Sakaja said his administration will cater for the outstanding bills so that they can go home and join their kin for the holiday festivities.

The Governor was speaking when he led the lighting of the Christmas tree, an event held annually by the Nairobi City County Government.

"I've directed that all persons detained at our county hospitals because of non-payment be released to go home to be with their families this Christmas," Governor Sakaja stated.

In addition, Sakaja said the move to release detained persons will also reduce expenses incurred by the hospitals to cater for them, and also create space for other patients in need.

"In many cases it is even more expensive to cater for them in terms of food etc and patients who need space miss it," he stated.

During the event he also gave food support for 40 Children's and Old persons homes for Christmas.

"The County boss urged Nairobians to be givers and remember the less fortunate. He quoted the Bible verse in James 1:27 which encourages caring and giving those who are under privileged.

Said the Governor," Let us love one another, let us be considerate and kind people, let us be our brothers' keeper. When you give you become a co-worker with God and the more you give the more you receive."

Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri said that Christmas was a time to show love, brotherhood and unity as well as remembering the less fortunate. DG Njoroge called upon Nairobians to remember the less privileged at all times and not only during the Christmas period.