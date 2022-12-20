Kenya: DP Gachagua Opposes Sakaja's Move to Eject PSVs From CBD, Says Move Will Hurt Business

20 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opposed the move by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to relocate Public Service Vehicles from Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), saying the move will hurt business.

DP Gachagua who was speaking at his home county in Nyeri, said that the Governor needs to slow down and to first consult before making such directives.

Gachagua said that he sat down with the Kikuyu business community and asked them to back Sakaja's bid to become the city Governor, and that therefore he will not allow decisions that affect their business.

"We have to sit down and talk with the Nairobi Governor because we are the ones who voted him into office,"DP Gachagua stated.

At the same time, Gachagua lauded Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika for returning Matatus to Nakuru CBD after former Governor Lee Kinyanjui ejected them from town.

"I want to laud Governor Kihika for safeguarding the interests of our business people," he added.

Governor Sakaja last month during a meeting with Sacco leaders for Public Service Vehicles said his plan to relocate Long distance PSVs to the Green park terminus is aimed at decongesting the CBD.

According to a notice by Nairobi county secretary Jairus Musumba early this month, all PSVs Saccos and PSV companies offering services between Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift, and Central Rift who are currently operating from Nairobi's CBD will be relocated to the Green Park Terminus in the 1st Phase.

The terminus, which was constructed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) at the cost of Sh250 million, was initially intended for PSVs plying Langata and Ngong road routes.

Alongside Green park, the county has earmarked five other termini that were set up by NMS to be the official pick-up and drop-off points once matatus are barred from entering the CBD.

They include Desai, Park Road, Ladhies Muthurwa, Fig Tree and Bunyala-Workshop Road.

