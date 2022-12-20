Kenya: Govt to Enhance Road Surveillance, Stalled Vehicles to Be Towed Within an Hour

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen have launched Festivity Enforcement Initiative as part of efforts to curb road accidents during the festive season.

Speaking Tuesday during a joint press briefing on road safety during the 2022 festive season, Murkomen said that he had instructed agencies to heighten surveillance on roads across the country as Kenyans travel for festivities.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will work with Kenya National Highways Authority, (KeNHA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) in the campaign.

The Transport CS said that motorists will be required to remove stalled vehicles within an hour to enable smooth flow of traffic.

"I have further directed KeNHA and KURA to ensure vehicles passing through weighbridges are roadworthy as per the requirements of the Traffic Act," he said.

He instructed the two roads agencies to report any cases of noncompliance to authorities for action.

To reduce road fatalities, Murkomen said that government had begun a process to adopt a strategy that entails public awareness and enforcement.

Murkomen called on the private motor vehicle owners and PSV operators to ensure drivers are well rested and vehicles well serviced before taking them to the roads.

He pointed that he had directed the National Transport Safety Authority to intensify the Usalama Barabarani programme and awareness campaigns to effect positive behavior change among road users.

"The Authority is already engaging PSV Saccos on the well-being of drivers and ensure they are sensitised on their role in preventing road carnage," the CS said.

He further directed the NTSA to issue a road safety compliance checklist for members of the public and PSV sector players to keep them informed of what is expected of them.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said that he had directed the police to crack down on motorists and road users flouting traffic rules to ensure compliance.

Kindiki said that his office will provide adequate support to enforcement officers as they enforce the safety of road users and step up the campaign to reduce road fatalities.

"We expect 100 percent compliance with the relevant traffic requirements by motorists and other road users. These rules must be observed in their entirety by all," Kindiki said.

Specifically Kindiki said that the newly launched operation to ensure road safety will be targeting number of offenses ranging from speeding, overloading of goods and excess passengers and contravention of licensed Public Service Vehicle routes.

Those who install unlawful lights on motor vehicles and drunk drivers will also not be spared.

The Interior CS stated that he had directed police to work closely with the NTSA and other state agencies to ensure the effective implementation of the exercise.

"It is our expectation that those who will find themselves on the wrong side of this campaign will not only be arrested but will also be subjected to the due process of punishment including instant fines and where applicable, prompt prosecution," Kindiki said.

He called on Kenyans to exercise vigilance on roads for their own safety and other users.