Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's niece Nana Gecaga has left the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) after seven years at the helm.

Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Wildlife Peninah Malonza joined the ministry's Principal Secretaries and KICC staff in ceremony to bid Nana farewell as she completed her tour of duty as CEO.

CS Malonza lauded Nana for her service and wished her well in her future endeavors.