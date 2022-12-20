Kenya: Lionesses 'Tik-Tok Star' Grace Adhiambo Named November's Best Sports Personality

Nairobi — Kenya Lionesses tik-tok dance queen, and Administration Police recruit Grace Adhiambo has been named as the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality of the month of November.

Adhiambo, who is currently training at the National Police College in Embakasi was awarded for her exemplary performance with the national team and took home the New LG Top Freezer Fridge worth Sh120,000 powered by a 10-year warranty Smart Inverter compressor.

The fly-half steered the national women's 15s team to win the Africa Cup Pool B title, beating hosts Uganda 23-3 in the final played at the Wankulukuku Stadium in Kampala where she was named player of the match.

"It is such an honour to be selected as the sports personality of the month. To be quite honest, I could not have thought of winning it especially after beating many individual sports athletes in the selection process. It is such a motivation to keep working hard," said Adhiambo.

The Olympian has been a key player of the Lionesses for the past three years, playing for the sevens team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Challenger series in Chile in August where Kenya finished fourth.

To win the award, Adhiambo waded off competition from a tight group.

Also nominated alongside her was New York marathon winners Sharon Lokedi and Evans Chebet, Tennis ace Angela Okutoyi who won the doubles category of the World Women's tour at Karen Country Club, KCB utility forward Davis Chenge who was named MVP of the Impala Floodlit tournament, Moses Omondi of Trail Blazers Volleyball and rally driver Karan Patel who won the Kenya national motorsport championships title in November.

Adhiambo's link-up play in attack, defense and playmaking was instrumental as the Dennis Mwanja coached side sealed qualification to the Africa Cup Group A competition next year where they face powerhouses, South Africa, Namibia, and Cameroon.

This competition will also serve as a qualifier for the inaugural World Women 15s in 2023.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony at the RFUEA Grounds, LG's content manager William Kamore lauded Adhiambo for her achievement while also praising the diversity the award portrays across all sports disciplines.

"Since taking up this award as the title sponsor, we have awarded different sports personalities cutting across different sports such as volleyball, tennis, athletics, motorsport and now women's rugby. This is a clear indication that this award really stands to award excellence as deserved. I am glad that today we have recognized one from rugby," Kamore said.