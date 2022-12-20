Rwanda: Police Hunt for Truck Driver Who Fled Scene After Fatal City Accident

20 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Rwanda National Police (RNP) says it is looking for the driver of a truck that killed one lady and injured several others, during a road accident on Monday evening, December 19 in Zindiro, Bumbogo sector in Gasabo District.

In an interview with The New Times on Tuesday, December 20, the spokesperson for Traffic and Road Safety department, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rene Irere said that the driver could not be found, despite efforts to identify him.

"We have since contacted the truck owner who is willing to help us identify the driver, in order to establish what transpired before the accident."

According to Irere, the driver who was driving a Fuso truck, was also traveling with a 42-year old lady who lost her life at the scene.

"There are also cases of several people who were injured and rushed to the hospital, as well as property damaged, especially malls around the scene."

It has not yet been clear what caused the accident, but Irere believes that the truck must have experienced a technical issue, looking at the fact that the lady was screaming way before the incident unfolded.

Police, Irere highlighted, warns the general public against recklessness and drunk driving during the upcoming festive season.

"Our intent has been and remains to ensure end of year celebrations that are void of crime and accidents."

He said reports show that on average, accidents claim at least one person every two days, citing that they get worse during the end of year festivities.

