Tanzanian EALA Members Vow to Put National Interests First

Arusha — TANZANIA representatives at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) on Monday vowed to put the county's interests on the forefront as they took oaths of office.

The members who were sworn here during the First Meeting, First Session of the regional Fifth Assembly at the East African Community (EAC) EALA's chambers, despite pledging their allegiance to the community and to protect the Treaty, promised to prioritise Tanzania's interest as they begin their new terms which span at a maximum of ten years.

James Ole Milya, who makes his maiden entry into the regional assembly after being out of political circles for some time, said he is ready to protect the country's interests and priorities in the parliament.

The former Simanjiro MP noted that the EAC bloc was endowed with numerous resources, saying that as a new legislator he'll be tasked to ensure that Tanzanians make the most of such opportunities.

"I've had enough experience of serving as an MP, my sole focus will be prioritising and defending Tanzania's interests at EALA," he assured.

As one of the founding members of the regional economic bloc, the politician cum advocate insisted that Tanzania has a lot to offer to bloc which turned 23, less than a month ago.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Chief Executive Officer of the National College of Tourism, Dr Shogo Mlozi said she was eager to hit the ground running in protecting and defending the interests of the country at the Legislative Assembly.

Dr Mlozi, who is also the wife to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Professor Eliamani Sedoyeka said all the partner states had a stake in the EAC, and that the onus was on the lawmakers to ensure that they remain focused in prioritising such interests.

"Much as we have pledged allegiance to the community and vowed to protect and defend the EAC Treaty, we can't live out the interests of our country," she said.

Apart from the two, others who were sworn in on Monday include Machano Ali Machano, Mashaka Ngole, Ansar Kachwamba.

Others are Dr Ng'waru Maghembe, Abdullah Makame and Angela Kizigha.

Both, Dr Maghembe and Makame are finalising the five-year remaining term while Ms Kizigha is making a comeback having served at EALA's Third Assembly between 2012 and 2017.

Tanzania's minister for foreign affairs and East African cooperation, Dr Stergomena Tax also took oath of office as an ex officio member to the House.

Fielding questions from reporters, Dr Tax challenged the Tanzanian lawmakers to drive the EAC integration agenda forward.

"The country aspires to do more trade with its neighbours, I hope this is also among your top agenda as you begin your terms today," she said.

The Minister equally challenged the EALA members to also prioritise the realisation of the East African Monetary Union, which is the third pillar of the six-member bloc's integration.

Also, in attendance during the swearing in of the EALA members were CCM's Vice-Chairperson Abdulrahman Kinana, the party's secretary of Ideology and Publicity, Shaka Hamdu Shaka and Namtumbo Member of Parliament Vita Kawawa who represented the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson.