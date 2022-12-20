Kenya: Odibets Rolls Out 'Mbuzi Ya Krisi' Campaign Ahead of Festivities

Nairobi — Betting firm Odibets has announced that it will be giving out 100 goats daily to lucky winners starting from December 20 to January2 2023 in apromotion dubbed 'Shinda mbuzi ya Krisi'.

Each Mbuzi will be worth Sh5,000 and will be rewarded to the lucky customers via M-pesa on their mobile phone numbers.

To participate in the promo, punters will be required to register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Sh99 on a single, multibet, virtual or casino bet.

Once they place their bet, punters automatically enter into a draw and stand a chance of winning between 20th Dec - 2nd Jan 2023.

The promo comes barely a month after Odibets took Kenyans and influencers for an experience in Qatar where they watched the World Cup. Some of the influencers who were in Qatar courtesy of Odibets include Jacky Vike aka Awinja, Terence creative and sports commentator Fred Arocho.

Other winners included; Benjamin Ogoti, Amos Kimutai, Robinson Daniel, Hilter Rikoi, Jonam Indeke, and Robert Odinga.