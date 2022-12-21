Rwanda's Tri-National T20 Cup Woes Continue

Rwanda's men national team on Tuesday, December 20, had a day to forget at the ongoing Tri-national T20 Cup as they lost to both Tanzania and Uganda to end the day with so much explainations owed to the home supporters.

The tournament is underway in Kigali since December 13 and will run until December 23.

The hosts continue to struggle for results at the tournament which is taking place at Gahanga Cricket Stadium, having managed to collect only one victory in ten games, a run that head coach Martin Suji and his men can hardly explain.

The team on Wednesday lost to Tanzania by 31 runs before falling to another defeat against Uganda in their second game of the day by five wickets.

All the teams have a break on Wednesday before returning to action Thursday, December 22, when Rwanda play Tanzania.

The Tanzanians will be looking to win the game before facing Uganda in a clash of titans slated same day and same venue.

Uganda only lost one game in the last nine outings and that defeat was against Tanzania.

The Tanzanians will be looking to upset Uganda again in attempt to challenge them to the title which will be decided on December 23.