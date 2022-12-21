Southern Africa: SA Supreme Court Denies Mozambican Appeal Bid Against Manuel Chang's US Extradition Order

Emma Simmons / UN Photo
Manuel Chang, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Mozambique, addresses a United Nations Conference on the World Financial and Economic Crisis and its Impact on Development in 2009.
20 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

The Mozambican government has again been denied leave to appeal against the Johannesburg High Court's decision that former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang should be extradited to the United States -- this time, by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in South Africa has dismissed the Mozambican government's application for leave to appeal against the Johannesburg High Court's decision that former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, should be extradited to the United States to face corruption charges.

The application for leave to appeal was dismissed on 8 December on the grounds that there was "no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard".

The dismissal put paid to the Mozambican government's latest attempt to appeal against the Johannesburg High Court order handed down in November 2021. It previously sought leave to appeal against the decision in the high court and the Constitutional Court, but was denied in both instances.

Chang was arrested in Johannesburg in December 2018 on a US warrant, according to a Daily Maverick report. The US government had indicted him on charges of corruption related to a fraudulent $2-billion scheme --...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.