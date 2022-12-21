Rwanda: We Can Still Survive Relegation, Insists Espoir's Ndikumana

Espoir captain Tresor Ndikumana believes his team can still survive relegation as long as he and his teammates show commitment to turn club's fortunes around for the remainder of the season.

The Rusizi-based club are bottom of the table with just seven points from 14 matches, along with second-bottom side Marines, and they at risk of dropping to the second division should they not do something on their current form which has been below par so far this season.

Ndikumana's side will have an uphill task to snatch maximum points from eighth-placed Gorilla who also want to win the game to end the first round of the league season on a high.

The pair face off Wednesday, December 21, kick-off 3:00pm, at Kamarampaka Stadium in Rusizi District.

It's a must-win game, according to victory Ndikumana who believes that the result would boost the confidence of the team which has only managed one victory in 14 game so far this season.

"It will be a tough match but we are optimistic, we are going for nothing but a win. I have told the players that we must double our effort if we are to avoid relegation," Ndikumana told Times Sport on Tuesday.

"I think we have prepared well and we managed to adjust the mistakes that cost us valuable points, the game is a must-win. Of course Gorilla are a good team; we will not take them lightly" the Burundian added.

A win over Gorilla would see Espoir go 10 points joint with 14th-placed Rwamagana City who will have a big task to upset in-form Mukura Victory Sports who

As for Gorilla, who are 11 points clear of the relegation zone, a similar result would see them jump to eighth position and further increase their hopes of playing the top flight league football next season.

Espoir will be without their coach Justin Bisengimana who was suspended due to poor performance. Club assistant coach Methode Bipfubusa will take charge of the team's last game for the first round against Gorilla on Wednesday, December 21, with the team now in advanced talks with Burundian tactician Djuma Masudi as Bisengimana's possible replacement.

Elsewhere, table leaders AS Kigali travel to Nyagatare ahead of Sunrise clash, while relegation-threatened Rutsiro will host Bugesera, with Musanze hosting Police at Ubworoherane Stadium.

Players suspended for Match Day 15: Mugisha Bonheur (APR FC), Ally Kwitonda (As Kigali), Mercy Duru Ikema (Gorilla), Eric Karema (Gorilla), Obed Harerimana (Musanze FC), Emilie Kwizera Bahati (Rutsiro), Jules Watanga Shukulu (Rutsiro).

Wednesday

Rwamagana vs Mukura

Sunrise vs AS Kigali

Espoir vs Gorilla

Rutsiro vs Bugesera

Musanze vs Police

Thursday

Etincelles vs APR

Friday

Marines vs SC Kiyovu

Rayon Sports vs Gasogi United