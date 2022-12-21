Tanzania: UDOM Students, Instructors Win Chinese Language Awards

Dodoma — THE Chinese Embassy in the country has awarded 30 students and two instructors from the University of Dodoma (UDOM) who have performed well in Chinese Language course offered by the Confucius Institute at the university.

The awards aim at strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Speaking during the award handover ceremony held in Dodoma recently Prof Razack Lokina who was special guest said that the awards have been given in recognition of the students' and instructors efforts in learning and teaching the Chinese language.

He explained that through learning the language, students will be in better position to grab job, business and scholarship opportunities both inside and outside the country.

"Through this program you are in a better position to grab various opportunities in global market, migration department, tourism sector and investment sector, take this as an opportunity to work hard and explore more opportunities," said Prof Lokina.

He explained that, besides being employed in Chinese company operating in Tanzania there are also opportunities of Kiswahili teachers in China as well as language translators in Tanzania and China respectively.

He asked the awarded students to encourage others to join the Chinese language course so as to grab employment and scholarship opportunities worldwide because there is a huge demand of Chinese speakers in global market.

In a related development Prof Lokina advised UDOM Administration to consider introducing Master's Degree in Chinese Language in order to strategically position the country in global market following the huge demand of Chinese language speakers and professionals.

For his part, Chinese Director of Confucius Institute at UDOM Huo Yuzhou said that the aim of the awards is to encourage students to love and work hard in learning the language so that they can grab the arising opportunities.

"The awarded certificate is the main criteria for students with high GPA in this course to get scholarship for studying in China and also getting employment in Chinese companies and projects implemented in the country" said Yuzhou.

Yuzhou said that this is the 5th ceremony since the introduction of Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language Course at UDOM... in this year 30 students and two teachers have been awarded certificates and money by the Chinese Embassy.

The Tanzania Director of Confucius Institute at UDOM Dr Onesmo Chawala said that they need more students to join the institute to pursue BA in Chinese language because there is a high demand of Chinese speakers due to interactions, business and investment between China and Tanzania.

He also said that UDOM decided to offer BA in Chinese Language so as to help students who complete their secondary level education and they wish to study and specialize in Chinese language and culture to pursue their dreams.

"UDOM decides to offer this course not only for the purpose of strengthening the relationship between Tanzania and China but also helping students who are completing their secondary education level and they wish to pursue Chinese language in higher level of learning" said Dr Chawala.

"In recent years we have seen the government through the Ministry of Education establishing Chinese lessons in secondary schools, so we take it as an opportunity to offer them a chance to continue in higher learning institutions" he added.

The University of Dodoma is the only University which offers Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language in East African Community since 2018.