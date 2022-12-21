Egypt: #freesherifosman - UAE Must Not Extradite Political Commentator to Egypt, Where He Would Face Torture

19 December 2022
Amnesty International (London)
press release

We, the undersigned organisations, urge the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) not to deport Sherif Osman to Egypt, where he would be at high risk of being subjected to torture and other human rights violations. An extradition would constitute a violation of the principle of non-refoulement enshrined under article 3 of the Convention against Torture, to which the UAE is a party since 2012. We further urge the UAE to release Osman immediately.

