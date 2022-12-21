Africa: Qatar - Gianni Infantino Says World Cup Made $1bln More Than Expected but Still Ignores Migrant Workers' Compensation Claims

16 December 2022
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Responding to comments made today by FIFA President Gianni Infantino that the organization has made record revenues from the World Cup in Qatar, Stephen Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International, said:

"Gianni Infantino has announced that FIFA made $7.5 billion from the 2022 World Cup cycle, more than $1 billion more than expected. He also forecast FIFA to make in excess of $11 billion over the next four years.

"Yet he offered nothing new to so many workers and their families who continue to be denied compensation for stolen wages and lost lives.

"The migrant workers behind this World Cup have contributed hugely to FIFA's incredible wealth, and FIFA has a clear responsibility to compensate them for their losses.

"Rather than continue to ignore workers' calls for justice. The organization's proposed new Legacy Fund must ensure remedy to everyone who made this tournament possible, as well as the families of those who lost loved ones as a result."

READ MORE

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.