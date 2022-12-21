Kenya: Capital FM's Digital Director David Muba Recognized Among Top 25 Men in Digital 2022

20 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Capital FM's Digital Director David Muba, has been named among this year's top 25 Men in Digital.

Muba is an innovative leader who has strategically positioned Capital Digital Media as a creative digital agency within the organization to cater for both internal projects and external client campaigns.

He was instrumental in building and publishing the first -news websites for the radio station incorporating breaking news service and curated social media policy for employees.

He was also a part of the team that developed #AskKirubi, the late Capital FM Chairman Chris Kirubi online mentorship initiative on entrepreneurship, education and life skills that reached and influenced millions of youth.

He has won digital and interactive communication awards and curated online shows such as iMarket Podcast, Your Voice Matters, Our2Cents and many others.

The Capital FM Digital Director also Co-Founded 'Bonga'- an anonymous online platform that allows users to speak to psychologists for free and without judgement, create mental health awareness and to cater for the user's mental wellness.

Muba was named alongside Eric Amunga popularly known as Amerix who has been credited with building a vibrant online community under the brand name "Amerix" that has grown over the years to attract the attention of local and international media, men and women interested in reproductive health and general wellness.

Others recognized include Bolt Food Country Manager Edgar Kipngetich, Content Creator Kennedy Odhiambo alias Crazy Kennar, Moses Okundi, the Chief Technology Officer Absa Bank Kenya and Safaricom's Head of Corporate Communications Wachira Kangaru.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.