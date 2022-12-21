Kenya: Masit Faces Muchelule Tribunal Appointed to Probe Cherera-Led IEBC Faction

Nairobi — The Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal has commenced hearings to consider a petition for removal of the four IEBC commissioners.

Hearings kicked off at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Commissioners Juliana Cherera (Vice Chairperson), Francis Wanderi and Justus Abonyo resigned pending the tribunal while Irene Cherop remained put awaiting the tribunal hearings.

The nine-member team tribunal was gazetted by President William Ruto on December 2 with a mandate to investigate the removal of the four besieged IEBC commissioners.

Other members of tribunal include; Carolyne Kamende Daudi (Vice Chair ),Linda Gakii Kiome,Mathew Njaramba Nyabena,Col. (Rtd.) Saeed Khamis Saeed, Kibet Kirui Emmanuel and Irene Tunta Nchoe.

Lawyer Peter Munge was designated the tribunal's lead counsel assisted by Zamzam Abdi Abib.

Commissioner Masit was represented at the hearing on Tuesday by lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

The tribunal is required to expeditiously conclude its hearings and report of its findings which are binding with the President expected to act on them within 30 days.

Parliament recommended the removal of the Cherera-led faction from office after passing the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee report.

The Republican Party, Rev David Ndumbi, Steve Owour and Geofrey Langat filed the petitions which were investigated in a four-day hearing absconded by the four commissioners.