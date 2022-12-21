Kenya: Malkia Strikers Setter Esther Mutinda Joins KCB Volleyball Club

Nairobi — KCB has completed the signing of Setter Esther Mutinda from Kenya Pipeline ahead of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league playoffs slated for January 2023.

The Malkia Striker's first-choice Setter joins the Munala-led side, having played for Kenya Pipeline for three years.

She was part of the team that won Bronze at the African Club Champions in Kelibia, Tunisia.

"I am so happy to join KCB. This is a top side in the continent with extremely professional and top coaches. I am bringing my wealth of experience and skill set to propel the team to greater heights. My personal goal as we head to 2023 is to win Club Championships with this incredible team," Esther said after penning the deal.

Head Coach Japeth Munala said the addition is part of the team's strategy in preparations for the 2023 African Club championships.

"Mutinda is an outstanding player who has proved herself in the national team and her former Club. We're so glad she's joining us, and her addition will bring competition among the other two setters.

"We are preparing to face formidable opponents in the local league; therefore, we are not taking anything to chance. The girls played against these teams during the club championships, and we expect them to portray the same winning mentality and valiant displays," said Munala.

The Lionesses are set to break for Christmas festivities on December 23rd, 2022 and will be back in action for the 2022 league playoffs in January 13th -15th, 2023, at the Makande Indoor Gymnasium, Mombasa County.