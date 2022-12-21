Uganda Cranes Back in CHAN, Micho Names Team

Kampala — Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho has released a provisional squad for the forthcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN). Uganda Cranes play their first game January 14, 2023 against Democratic Republic of Congo in Annaba, Algeria.

Micho named a squad of 35 players that will embark on preparations for the biennial tournament slated to take place between 13th January to 4th February next year in Algeria.

The CHAN tournament features national teams consisting of players currently playing in their respective domestic leagues.

While naming the squad, the coach confirmed the team will enter residential camp on Wednesday in Kisasi and have a pre tournament in Tunisia early next year.

"We have maintained the core of the team that played the Qualifier matches against Tanzania. We have had the first round of the league running and this helps to put the players in good shape," he started.

The team will have training sessions until 24th December before breaking off for Christmas and return on Boxing day. The Team will depart to Tunisia January 1 for a Pre-CHAN tournament with 3 or 4 friendlies lined up to fine tune the players.

Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Mathias Muwanga (Onduparaka FC), Emmanuel Kalyowa (BUL FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Gaddafi FC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders

Ashiraf Mandela (Vipers SC), James Begisa (URA FC), Grant Matsiko (Wakiso Giants FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Isa Mubiru (Vipers SC), Arthur Kiggundu (Express FC), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Kenneth Ssemakula(SC Villa), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA FC), Filbert Obenchan (KCCA FC), Gift Fred (SC Villa), Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Midfielders

Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Marvin Joseph Youngman (Vipers SC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Hussein Ssenoga (Express FC), Abdu Karim Watambala(Vipers SC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards

Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants FC), Kagawa Ssenoga (KCCA FC), Rogers Kassim Mato (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC), Ibrahim Kasule (Wakiso Giants FC), Titus Ssematimba (Wakiso Giants), Frank Ssebufu (Wakiso Giants FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Cromwell Rwothomio (Vipers SC) - Fufa.Com