Rwanda: Injury-Prone Rwatubyaye Out Until February 2023

Rayon Sports centre back Abdul Rwatubyaye has been ruled out until February 2023 as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

The Rwanda international has played for the Blues since October after a knee injury forced him on the sidelines for nearly four months.

"He has been progressing well and hopefully, he will return to training in January. He will be available for the second round of the season," club spokesperson Jean Paul Nkurunziza told Times Sport.

"We are expecting him to return soon. It will take him a few weeks to play again but everything regarding his surgery went really well," he added.

Rwatubyaye, 26, rejoined Rayon Sports on a two-year deal, as he returned previously inspired to the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals before flying overseas for pro football at Colorado Rapids in the United States and FK Shkupi in Macedonia.

He left the Macedonian champions in June on mutual agreement after he picked up a terrible heel injury in January during club's midseason training in Turkey and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Rwatubyaye's injury came at the time he was close to regaining his top form as he had an impressive pre-season with Rayon Sports. He was included in Amavubi's squad that played the African Nations Championships(CHAN) qualifier against Ethiopia in September. Rwanda were eventually eliminated from the qualifiers by a 1-0 defeat on aggregate.

The defender told Times Sport that his injury rehabilitation is going well as he looks to make a strong comeback and return to his best form.

"I am feeling good now and I hope to make a strong comeback. I hope to play at my top level football again," he said.