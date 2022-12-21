Rwandan Hotel Voted Among Best in the World

Singita Kwitonda Lodge has been ranked among the world's top 35 resorts by the US magazine, Conde Nast Traveler.

Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle magazine published by Condé Nast. The 34th annual research for 2022 list released this week, was created based on reader reviews.

Singita, a renowned African conservation brand, operates more than 15 luxury lodges with the recent one opened in Rwanda.

The Singita Volcanoes National Park in Musanze is part of Singita's ambitious undertaking to work with the Rwandan government and local, forward-thinking communities to rehabilitate, reforest and maintain the biological integrity of 7000 acres of land.

"With a mission as bold as its design, Singita Kwitonda is the only lodge abutting Volcanoes National Park and is closest to park headquarters. Arriving here is to tumble into the warm embrace of intuitive service and deep-dish comfort," the report reads in part.

"From the nourishing food tucked into your daypack to the hiking gear on standby, all the thinking is done for you, freeing you up to enjoy the experience of meeting animals that share 98 percent of your DNA: gorillas," it added.

Based in Musanze, Northern Province, Singita was also recently conferred with a five star rating, thanks in large part to its aspects of service delivery that are essential for customer satisfaction.

"Downtime is easily filled by yoga, village visits or nature walks led by conservationists, who will explain the value of rewilding: Singita's reforestation goals have already seen it plant more than 250,000 trees, shrubs and orchids," the report said.

The survey comes at a time when Rwanda wants to position itself as a tourism destination hub.

Latest data released on Monday, December 19 indicate that the services sector contributed 47 per cent to the country's economy.