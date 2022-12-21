Mozambique: Appointment of Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Beira

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Fr. António Manuel Bogaio Constantino, M.C.C.J., until now provincial superior of the Comboni Missionaries of the Heart of Jesus and chair of the Conference of Religious in Mozambique, as auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese of Beira, Mozambique, assigning him the titular see of Sutunurca.

Msgr. António Manuel Bogaio Constantino, M.C.C.J., was born on 9 November 1969 in the diocese of Tete. After completing his prepostulancy with the Comboni Missionaries of the Heart of Jesus in Nampula and attending the seminary in Matola, he carried out his novitiate in Uganda. On 10 May 1997, he took his first vows in Kampala and later obtained a bachelor's degree in theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. On 10 June 2000, he gave his perpetual vows in Rome and was ordained a priest on 13 June 2001 in Beira. He completed a degree in journalism in Madrid, Spain, from 2001 to 2007.

He has held the following offices: collaborator on the journal Mundo Negro; editor of the journal Vida Nova and collaborator at the Catechistic Centre of Anchio (2008-2011); parish priest of Anchilo, in the archdiocese of Nampula; parish priest of São João XXIII in Chitima and of Santa Maria in Mucumbura, in the diocese of Tete (2011-2016); since 2016, provincial superior of the Comboni Missionaries of the Heart of Jesus, Maputo; substitute chair of the Conference of Religious in Mozambique (2018-2019); and from 2019, chair of the Conference of Religious in Mozambique.

In addition, he works at the Instituto Superior Maria Mãe de África and in the Commission for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life of the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique.