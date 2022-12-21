Uganda: Lord Mayor Lukwago Hails "Right Trajectory" As KCCA FC Holds Fans Gala

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said 13 time Uganda Premier League champions, KCCA FC are on the right trajectory to achieve success.

"We can see the momentum generated by the fan base here and it is a pointer to where we are headed. We are on the right trajectory because we set out to make KCCA FC the number one fan based football club in Uganda. You can see every year the momentum we are generating is very commendable,"Lukwago said.

The Kampala Lord Mayor was speaking during the annual KCCA FC fans gala at Lugogo.

During the gala, the club's fans participated in several games in a bid to exercise, network and socialize.

The eventful day saw teams named after club legends including Paul Ssali, John Latigo, Ssam Ssimbwa and Baker Masiko that fans had to join.

The legends were also present to witness the fun at Lugogo as fans participated in a tug of war, athletics, football(six aside), three legged race, egg on spoon race and bottle carrying on the head among other games.

The fans participate in a sack race.

Team Baker Masiko were declared winners and took home shs1.8 million in reward whereas Teams Ssali, Ssimbwa and Latigo followed respectively.

Earlier, KCCA FC fans and staff members cleaned Kizito market in Kalerwe as part of the club's corporate social responsibility to drum up publicity for the gala.

Commenting about the gala, Lord Mayor Lukwago described the future as bright, insisting that the club is still on course in regards its goals and aspirations which among others included dominating local, regional and continental football.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The support the fans have given to the club and the commitment and enthusiasm are commendable. As leaders we are also doing our best and everything possible to bring the necessary improvement on the infrastructure but also register more success."

KCCA FC legends, Sam-Ssimbwa_Paul, Ssali and Baker-Masiko watch the games.

Lukwago noted the sky will be the limit as soon as the Lugogo based club completes construction of its own stadium.

KCCA FC CEO, Anisha Muhoozi said such activities are meant to bring management and fans closer.

"The fans feel appreciated after their loyalty to the club over time through such games at the gala. This is a platform as well to know each other better through socializing and networking. It is still work in progress to involve more fans and grow the fan base for the club,"Muhoozi said.