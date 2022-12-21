South Africa: Thousands Flock to Durban's Sewage-Ridden Beaches

Close to 500,000 local and international holidaymakers visited Durban beaches, in Kwazulu-Natal, this past weekend despite allegations that the city's beaches are contaminated with E. coli and human waste.

With the influx of visitors, the city still expects more people to flock to Durban ahead of Christmas on Sunday and New Year's Eve.

In a statement, the city said it had recorded 293,520 beachgoers and 474,4300 promenade visitors this past weekend.

On Saturday, a freak wave at a Durban beach claimed three lives while 17 people were injured.

Earlier this month, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda faced massive criticism over the state of Durban's beaches ahead of the festive season this year.

Two weeks ago, Kaunda took a plunge into the waters at Durban's beachfront in front of journalists to allay the fears of visitors.

Eleven Durban beaches are open during this year's festive season and 12 remain shut. Among those open are Ushaka beach, North beach and South beach.

Scores went to South beach on Friday, a day of scorching heat, to cool off.

Nokuthula Makhoba, a hawker who sells traditional attires and beaded hats at the beachfront, said she is relieved that people are visiting Durban beaches despite the earlier warming that they were contaminated.

"I am glad that people are visiting the beaches. I will be able to make some money and provide for my family during the holidays. I thought people would not come to the beaches after the news that they are contaminated," said Makhoba.

The City said about 9,152 warnings were issued, and nine arrests were made over the weekend.

The charges related to non-compliance to the by-laws -- including illegal parking, nudity, and drinking alcohol in public.

Meanwhile, the ActionSA's provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango has maintained that Durban beaches are not safe for surfing.

"The fact of the matter is that the leadership of the city has failed to make the Durban beaches a safe place for the visitors," he said.

Mayor Kaunda is urging the public to abide by the City's laws.

"We are happy with the good conduct of the public, especially at Durban beaches. We encourage the public to continue to cooperate with the police and other law enforcement, and municipal staff, including lifeguards to ensure their safety," said Kaunda.