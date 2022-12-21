Libya: Somalia's Info Minister Visits Libya

TRIPOLI [SMN] - The minister of information of the Federal government of Somalia Da'ud Aweys paid a visit to Libya, for the highest official to arrive in the north African country.

The minister met with the deputy prime minister of Libya Hussein Atiya Abdulhafid Al Qatrani and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between Somalia and Libya.

Aweys conveyed a greeting message from his PM Hamza Abdi Barre to the Libyan deputy PM, according to a statement published by the state media.

The talks also focused on cooperation in the security, counterterrorism, and political areas.

The minister who is on a working visit is expected to talk with the Libyan government about the repatriation of Somali migrants in the country who fell victim to the smugglers.