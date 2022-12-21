Africa: Anxiety Grip Senegambians as UK Court Rules to Deport Migrants to Rwanda

Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta and the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary Priti Patel address the media after signing the five-year deal on relocation of migrants and asylum seekers in Kigali (file photo).

Hundreds of Senegambians in the United Kingdom are currently in a state of anxiety and unease as the High Court in London finally issued a verdict in favour of the government to deport migrants that crossed the Channel into Britain to Kigali.

The highly anticipated judgement has been a bone of contention over the months regarding the legality or otherwise of such a controversial and contentious decision by the Conservative government.

Even though both the opposition Labour party as well as various charities, legal professionals and other civil and religious groups vehemently opposed the deportation plans, the High Court approved that it is "legal".

Nonetheless, regarding the faith of the first batch of asylum seekers to be deported, the Court stressed that "the case had not been properly considered... and would need to be reconsidered... "

Furthermore, commenting one of the most controversial points, the High Court said that the plan "did not breach the UN's Refugee Convention or human rights laws.

Prime Minister Risihi Sunak immediately welcomed the ruling describing it a "common sense position... supported by the vast majority of the British public."

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman commenting noted: "We have always maintained that this policy is lawful and today the court has upheld our view... "

The government has earlier announced that it would pay 120 million pounds to Rwanda to be followed by further payments..."

Responding to her statement, Labour's shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called the policy "not only unworkable... but extortionate and deeply damaging."

Earlier, Labour leader Keir Starmer, said the plan "is a desperate attempt to distract the country from breaking the law... it is unworkable and extortionate for the taxpayers".

It could be recalled that the first deportation flight was scheduled on 14 June, but later grounded pending a final verdict.

Lawyers and Charities dealing with the case confirmed to The Point that "so far there is no Gambian arranged for deportation to Kigali... "

However, Gambian refugee who responded to this correspondent maintained that since "I got that letter to be included... I am still feeling uncomfortable. I have friends and family members in the UK but not a single person in Rwanda."

Opposing to the verdict, the law society of England and Wales said: "It raises serious concerns for the rule of law and access to justice."

The UN High commissioner for refugees noted: "It is all wrong and sets a catastrophic precedent."

Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby said it is "ungodly;" while NGOs including Amnesty International denounced it as "dreadful".

As protest over the verdict across the UK continues, the Rwandan government applauds the ruling as "welcoming.