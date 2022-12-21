South Africa: It's Boom Time in the Western Cape As Prospective Homeowners Stream in From Other Provinces

20 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Georgina Crouth

Middle-class homeowners are selling up in Gauteng and thronging to the coast, triggering a building boom in the Western Cape.

On 15 December, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) published its latest building statistics for the private sector, revealing that the value of recorded building plans passed -- at current prices -- increased by 7.9% (R7.114-billion) from January to October 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

Increases were recorded for additions and alterations (12.5% or R3.107-billion), non-residential buildings (7.6% or R1.164-billion) and residential buildings (5.7% or R2.842-billion).

Stats SA conducts a monthly building statistics survey collecting information on building plans passed and buildings completed -- financed by the private sector -- from the largest local government institutions in South Africa.

The value of the completed buildings increased by 14.5% (R7.142-billion) during the period under review, compared with January to October 2021.

Increases were recorded for additions and alterations (21.8% or R2.522-billion), non-residential buildings (12.5% or R1.417-billion) and residential buildings (12.2% or R3.204-billion). These exclude low-cost housing projects, as data on subsidised housing is obtained from the Department of Human Settlements.

The largest contributions to the total increase of 7.9% were from the Western Cape (contributing 6.8 percentage points) and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.