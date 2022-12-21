South Africa: Additional Covid-19 Booster Doses to Be Made Available

The Department of Health says additional COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will be made available to provide ongoing protection, especially for older people and those who are immunocompromised and at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 complications.

At present, adults between the ages of 18 and 49 years are eligible to receive three doses, while those who are 50 years and older are eligible to receive four doses.

"Consideration is being given to offering an additional booster dose to both age groups. This would mean that adults aged 18 - 49 years would be eligible to receive a total of four doses, while those 50 years and older would be eligible to receive five doses," departmental spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said in a statement.

Mohale said there is little experience of ideal booster intervals and there is a high level of immunity in the community.

He said the intention at this stage is to provide another booster at an interval between the previous and the additional booster dose of a minimum of 180 days (six months).

"This next booster will be a voluntary dose and not part of a wide community campaign. In addition, all children aged five to 11 years, with conditions that place them at risk of severe COVID disease, will be offered vaccination, with two doses of the paediatric Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine early next year, with an interval of 21 days between the two doses.

"This will include children with chronic respiratory, heart, neurological, kidney, liver and gastrointestinal conditions, as well as those with certain endocrine disorders, serious genetic abnormalities and other conditions associated with immunosuppression," Mohale explained.

Mohale emphasised that only children referred by a clinician will be eligible for vaccination, and consent for vaccination will need to be provided by the child's legal guardian.

More information regarding the additional booster doses and vaccination of children between the ages of five and11 years will be provided once available.

Despite the current low hospitalisation and mortality rates, Mohale warned that the pandemic continues threaten the lives of vulnerable people.

"Vaccination still provides the best protection against severe disease, as well as long COVID, and the department therefore continues to encourage everyone to protect themselves through vaccination," Mohale said.