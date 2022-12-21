South Africa: Commissioner Gxoyiya Issues Stern Warning to Health Department to Pay Up R73.7m Owed to Service Providers

Every province, apart from the Western Cape, owes money to service providers, with outstanding invoices running into millions of rands. This was revealed by the Public Service Commission's Anele Gxoyiya during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Anele Gxoyiya, a commissioner on the Public Service Commission (PSC), unpacked the Quarterly Bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service, which covered the period from 1 July to 30 September. The briefing dealt with unlawful instructions and ethical dilemmas within the public service, enablers and inhibitors of job performances of senior management service, non-payment of government suppliers, and complaints and grievances handled by the PSC.

Non-payment of suppliers within 30 days

Gxoyiya said non-payment of suppliers was "a serious problem that needs to be addressed". He referred to the festive season as a time when suppliers needed to be paid, as people had responsibilities.

"The non-payment of invoices on time affects small, medium and micro enterprises severely, to an extent that it threatens their very survival ... some cannot honour their financial obligations as they mostly do not have financial reserves to utilise," said Gxoyiya.

"So, you can imagine the impact it has on those service providers."

Providing a provincial breakdown, Gxoyiya said...