South Africa: Commissioner Gxoyiya Issues Stern Warning to Health Department to Pay Up R73.7m Owed to Service Providers

20 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

Every province, apart from the Western Cape, owes money to service providers, with outstanding invoices running into millions of rands. This was revealed by the Public Service Commission's Anele Gxoyiya during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Anele Gxoyiya, a commissioner on the Public Service Commission (PSC), unpacked the Quarterly Bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service, which covered the period from 1 July to 30 September. The briefing dealt with unlawful instructions and ethical dilemmas within the public service, enablers and inhibitors of job performances of senior management service, non-payment of government suppliers, and complaints and grievances handled by the PSC.

Non-payment of suppliers within 30 days

Gxoyiya said non-payment of suppliers was "a serious problem that needs to be addressed". He referred to the festive season as a time when suppliers needed to be paid, as people had responsibilities.

"The non-payment of invoices on time affects small, medium and micro enterprises severely, to an extent that it threatens their very survival ... some cannot honour their financial obligations as they mostly do not have financial reserves to utilise," said Gxoyiya.

"So, you can imagine the impact it has on those service providers."

Providing a provincial breakdown, Gxoyiya said...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.