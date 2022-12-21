Uganda: Museveni Links Attacks on Police Stations to Killers of Bukwo CAO Who Was Shot 26 Times

President Museveni has said the assailants behind the recent wave of attacks targeting police stations and posts around the country were also the ones behind the killing of Bukwo Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Charles Ogwang in July.

Ogwang was killed at Kiryowa-Mabanda, Bombo Road near Banu Petrol Station in Kasangati, Wakiso District at around 11pm by unknown assailants who stopped his vehicle and asked him to stop on the roadside before shooting him dead

The attackers later who shot the CAO 26 times and also set his motor vehicle ablaze while filming the incident on their smartphones.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, President Museveni linked said the killers of the Bukwo CAO were also behind thee attacks on police stations.

He explained that on October, 31, a group of about seven criminals attacked Busiika police station in which they killed two police officers, stole guns and torched part of the police station.

"They thought had disappeared when they did that but the problem with crime is that there is no way you can commit it and don't leave traces. These people thought were very clever but there were cameras which saw them although they had covered their heads. Police kept looking for them," Museveni said.

The president revealed that the same group later attacked Kyabadaza police station and rescued two of their colleagues but left behind some clues to their identities that he said were used to arrest them.

"Here they left behind some evidence. Using those signs, security forces have been hunting for them until Friday when police raided an ADF cell in Maganjo where two suspects were arrested."

According to the president, after arresting the two suspects in Maganjo, they divulged more information of having been part of ADF and that these gave more clues leading to the arrest of their colleagues.

"They confirmed they are the ones who had attacked Busiika police stations. They are also the ones who killed the CAO of Bukwo in Matugga. Following this information, police intensified hunt for accomplices until December, 18 when police raided Kito in Matugga and killed two suspects."

The president said a ballistic examination indicated that a ballistic examination indicated that one of the two guns recovered from the suspects was one of those robbed from Busiika police station whereas the other had been robbed from a security guard in Kawempe in Lugoba.

According to the president, investigations have confirmed that the attacks were masterminded by Islamist rebel group Allied Democratic Forces.

He however allayed fears of Ugandans, noting that security is on top of the situation.

"Don't worry about these people. Be assured there is no threat we cannot handle. The UPDF is so strong and supported by police. There is no way you can come with guns and think you can survive. Their only salvation has been Congo under President Kabila who allowed them have gardens, loot property."

"My advice to them and those who have been helping them is that they should surrender and get out. Whenever they go, we see them. Get out and surrender either to Congo army or our units there. If you dont get out, you will die."

The president however asked Ugandans to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons.