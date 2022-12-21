Zimbabwe and Botswana Agree Rail Services Deal

21 December 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Xinhua

Gaborone — Botswana Railways (BR) and Zimbabwe's National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) on Monday signed an agreement to improve the efficiency of services provided by the two railway administrators.

Signed in Francistown, Botswana's second largest city, the cooperation agreement will allow locomotives from both administrations to cross borders and deliver goods to Francistown or Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city.

Chelesile Malele, acting director general of BR, said at the signing ceremony that the new agreement paves the way for a seamless and borderless operation, where cargoes will be transported from their source to their destination using a set of rolling stock to a certain extent, before another party takes over to complete the journey.

Since 1987, the two railway administrators have worked together on bulk freight and passenger train services.

"We have signed one of the most important agreements," said Respina Zinyanduko, director general of NRZ.

