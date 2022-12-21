South Africa: The Flimsy Web of Speculation and Fabrication Over Who Killed Chris Hani

20 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ronnie Kasrils

Ronnie Kasrils was Minister of the Intelligence Services of South Africa from 2004 to 2008.

It is scarcely surprising in South Africa, where conspiracy theories thrive, that the parole of Janusz Waluś, the assassin of South African Communist Party General Secretary, Chris Hani, should revive questions about the April 1993 murder.

It is understandable that Chris Hani's family, and the party he led, should have been the first to question whether a wider conspiracy existed.

Conspiracies abound, but for matters of such national importance, it is vital to do sober research, investigation and analysis. Those who thrust themselves to the fore with speculative, fanciful and libellous storytelling, should at least warrant circumspection. They invariably excite the most basic of prejudices, and far from clarifying possible leads, muddy the waters. RW Johnson's latest foray on the business news site, BizNews, is one such aberration.

Johnson's article is a rehash of the theory peddled in his book, South Africa's Brave New World, published in 2009, correctly described by a Guardian reviewer at the time as "a record of pretty well every piece of unsubstantiated gossip to have circulated South Africa's rumour mills".

Johnson is no stranger to controversy, having outraged the likes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.