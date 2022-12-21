Uganda Has Defeated Ebola, Says Museveni

President Museveni has hailed Ugandans for heeding to the advice of experts which has ensured the country defeats Ebola virus.

Uganda in September announced the outbreak of Ebola virus in the country with Mubende and Kassanda districts being the epicentres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The virus later spread to other district, prompting government to order a total lockdown of the two epicenter districts.

However, last week, government lifted the lockdown.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, President Museveni announced that the country has been able to defeat Ebola.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have defeated Ebola. We have now overcome Ebola because people listened to our advice. Generally speaking, I must congratulate Ugandans, but I am not happy with the people who don't listen. We have overcome Ebola after the unnecessary loss of 56 people," Museveni said.

The president consequently applauded health workers for a job well done during the fight against Ebola, noting that these ought to be rewarded with medals during the heroes day celebrations.

Museveni said whereas Ebola was easy to fight, the population had been misguided by witch doctors and some religious leaders who had promised to treat pray for the sick.

He hailed Uganda for the fight against Ebola, noting that the situation in the country has not been as bad as it is in other countries like Sierra Leone where they have battled with the virus for over two years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The total number of people who have been infected by Corona is 170,000 which is much lower than in many parts of the world. In some countries the people who died are more than one million."

New problem

The president said whereas Ebola has been defeated, the new problem that the country is faced with is Malaria which has continued to kill many people in Uganda.

He revealed that over 2,489 have succumbed to Malaria in 10 months .

"There is a problem of Malaria. Malaria transmission in Uganda is perennial with two seasonal peaks between April to June and September to November. Malaria cases were 11.3 million in 2021. In 2022 14.3 million people have already got malaria," he said.

Museveni emphasized the need for the population to sleep under insecticide treatment mosquito nets.

He also urged Ugandans to clear bushes and stagnant water from their homes which are breeding grounds for mosquitos.