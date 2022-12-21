Uganda: Ldc Academic Registrar Fired Over Sexual Harassment of Students

The Law Development Centre(LDC) has fired its Academic Registrar, Everest Turyahikayo after being accused of sexually harassing female students.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the LDC secretary, Hamis Lukyamuzi Ddungu explained that a meeting by the institution's management committee considered a report of the appointment's committee and took several decisions including the firing of the Academic Registrar.

"Dr. Everest Turyahikayo is found guilty of gross misconduct as provided for under Order 8.1.3 of the LDC standing orders , 2017 on grounds of unprofessional and unethical conduct unbecoming of an academic registrar. Dr.Turyahiakyo is accordingly dismissed with immediate effect from the service of LDC pursuant to order 8.2.4(e) of the LDC standing orders," the statement read in part.

The axe continues

The LDC also swung the axe to fire Mary Nakigozi, the assistant academic registrar who had earlier been interdicted over soliciting money from students so as to alter examination marks in their favour.

According to the statement, Nakigozi was also found guilty of gross misconduct as provided for under Order 8.1.3 of the LDC standing orders for failure to professionally and ethically discharge the responsibilities and high standards required of her office in management and processing of examination results.

According to the LDC secretary, Dr.Leonard Ssozi, the assistant academic registrar whose current contract expires on December, 31, 2022 also opted to resign from LDC and consequently his contract will not be renewed.