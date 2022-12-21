South Africa: Unused Govt Furniture Donated to NGOs

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has donated unused furniture to 25 community-based organisations in an effort to assist them continue to provide the valuable work that they do.

DPWI Minister Patricia De Lille has over the past few weeks has been handing over unused furniture to NGO's across the Western Cape.

In a statement, De Lille said the furniture had been stored in the DPWI's regional office storage for many years not being used as they were previously used at houses in the parliamentary villages and ministerial homes in Cape Town.

She said: "I requested the department to get the furniture ready to be donated to community based organisations who have many needs and who would make good use of the furniture that was no longer being used".

The donated items include beds, stoves, chairs, fridges, couches, desks, book shelves, chest of drawers, washing machines, curtains, tables, lamps and pedestals.

The beneficiaries are organisations across the Western Cape, in Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Bredasdorp, Uniondale, Pacaltsdorp, Phillipi, Ceres, Worcester, Elsies River, George, Mossel Bay, Bishop Lavis and Vredenburg.

A total of 454 items were handed over to the organisations.

De Lille said one of the first centre recipients was the Nonceba Family and Council Centre in Khayelitsha, which cares for abused women and children.

"At the furniture handover we heard devastating stories of the women and children at the shelter and the important work that the centre does to care for the victims. The carers at the centre were grateful for the furniture donation and said it would be a great help.

"There are hundreds of organisations across the country doing good work to care for abused women and children and we must do more to support and help them with this work," she said.

The Minister said while the period of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence was over, government should continue to advocate and act against GBVF and support structures and organisations that are taking in and taking care of victims.

"Everything we do to help victims can potentially save their lives. On behalf of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, I wish to thank all NGOs and community based organisations for the work they do in this space to care for our women and children.

"It is my hope that all the furniture items will be of good use to them and assist them in their operations at the various centres across the Western Cape," she said.