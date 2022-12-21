Tanzania: Kikwete Eulogises Ambassador Mushy

Retired Tanzanian President, Jakaya Kikwete has described the late Ambassador Celestine Mushy as an energetic leader and a true patriot to his country.

Eulogising the departed Tanzanian envoy to Austria on Tuesday, the former President said the Ambassador is credited for working relentlessly in maintaining the country's image in the international community.

"It is disheartening and very unfortunate that death has robbed us of an energetic young envoy," the former president said.

Divulging on Mr Mushy's diplomatic career, the retired leader said the former was among his trusted foot soldiers when he headed the foreign docket.

"The late Ambassador joined the Ministry back in 1999 and he'll be remembered for his zeal and readiness to serve in every diplomatic mission," Dr Kikwete explained.

Thanks to his sheer hard work, Dr Kikwete recalled how the late Ambassador was deployed to the Tanzanian Embassy in New York following a special request from the former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa.

According to Dr Kikwete, the former Premier had expressed a desire and a personal wish of having the late Mushy serving in the country's mission in the United States of America to fill in a vacancy.

Mr Mushy would continue serving in the US even after Lowassa's resignation.

The former President further disclosed that it didn't come as a surprise to him when President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed the diplomat as the country's representative in Austria.

"He was indeed a dedicated civil servant and this is manifested in his track record," he said.

The envoy was also a permanent representative of the United Republic of Tanzania to other international organisations in Vienna, Austria.

Recently, President Samia Suluhu Hassan also mourned the fallen ambassador, describing him as a person with an immense contribution to the public service and the diplomatic world.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Celestine Mushi... we have lost a person who had great contribution in diplomacy and public service," tweeted the Head of State.

He was appointed by President Samia as the Ambassador of Tanzania to Austria in January this year.

On May 5, 2022, he presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.

The late Ambassador whose remains were interred at his rural home in Kibosho road, Kilimanjaro region died in Mkata area, Handeni District in Tanga after a sedan he was travelling in collided head on with an oncoming truck before bursting into flames.

He is survived by one wife and two children.