Tanzania: Emergency Services Get Massive Boost

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Tuesday received 51 vehicles as part of implementation of an emergency support project for improving tourism and conservation activities.

The project that is worth 56bn/- is being implemented in National parks of Serengeti, Nyerere and Selous game reserves under the support of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Implementation of the project also involve procurement of over 60 vehicles, one aircraft together with a helicopter for enhancing patrols in the national parks.

The project will also see establishment of conservation community banks as well as improvement of proper land management in 55 villages surrounding the mentioned national parks and game reserves.

Speaking during the event, Premier Majaliwa acknowledged the support that Germany has been issuing to Tanzania on conservation and tourism activities.

The agreement was signed in October 2021 and is jointly implemented by Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) and Frankfurt Zoological Society through KfW bank of Germany.

"These vehicles have a crucial role to play in the conservation and tourism sector, including reducing the shortage of working equipment for improving services," he said.

According to him, the project aims at reducing the economic effects that were brought by Covid-19 in the tourism sector as a result of reduced contribution of tourism to the national income.

Mr Majaliwa also commended the government of Germany for its additional support of 15 million Euros for Tanzania to combat the effects of Covid-19.

"Implementation of the project will not only enhance the bilateral ties between Tanzania and Germany, but it's a right platform for setting up better ties for the future," he said.

Speaking during the event, the Ambassador of Germany to Tanzania, Regine Hess assured of continued commitment of her government in supporting Tanzania's conservation sector.

For her part, Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ambassador Dr Pindi Chana said implementation of the project will enhance conservation activities through various patrols that will be conducted in the three tourism destinations.