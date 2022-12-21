Kenya: Khalwale, Kavindu to Lead 11-Member Committee Probing Mwangaza Ouster

Nairobi — Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale will chair the 11-member Special Senate Committee that will consider the impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza by the Meru County Assembly.

Khalwale, also the Majority Whip, took to Twitter on Wednesday to acknowledge the responsibility and committed to discharge his duties fairly.

"The Senate with a decision of 94.3% has voted me as the chair of the Senate Committee for the hearing of the charges on impeachment of the Gov of Meru, H.E. Kawira Mwangaza. A humongous responsibility which I purpose to discharge without fear or favour. So help me God," Khalwale tweeted.

A statement from the Senate Wednesday indicated Senator Khalwale will be deputized by Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu.

The committee was established on Tuesday after 33 Senators voted in favor of a committee process against two. No abstentions were recorded.

The motion to have the committee probe Governor Mwangaza was moved by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and seconded by Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo.

Other senators listed in the committee are: Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu), Esther Okenyuri (Nominated), Ali Roba (Mandera), Peris Tobiko (Nominated), Gicheru Oketch (Migori), Joseph Kamau (Lamu), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi) and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).

"The committee is expected to report to the Senate within ten days, on whether it finds the particulars of the allegations against the Governor to have been substantiated . The committee should therefore report back to this House on or before Friday 30th December 2022," Senate Speaker Amason Kingi ordered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Governor Mwangaza is facing accusations of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissal of the constitution and statutory functions of county organs.

The particulars of these allegations include appointment of her husband to county offices, roadside appointment of county workers at Timau, Nkubu and Kianjae.

She accused MCAs of cartelism, blackmail, greed, corruption and intimidation. Governor Mwangaza also accused the ward legislators of organizing a violent demonstrations at the Assembly presets and violating public finance laws.

The MCAs accused the Governor of directing Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to spend all revenue at source, directing county officers to participate in advancing the interest of Baite TV, a private media station, and misconduct relating to the nominating of County Executive Committee Members.

Mwangaza's is the first impeachment hearing in the 13th Parliament.