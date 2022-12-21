Tanzania: Coastal Seek New Coach After Chipo Sacking

AFTER partying company with Coach Yusuf Chipo, the management of Coastal Union said efforts to get his successor are underway.

Chipo's sacking came into effect from Monday just a few days after the club succumbed to a 1-0 loss to KMC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

An official statement released by the club's Information and Communication department yesterday morning said the team is now under the tutelage of the Assistant Coach Joseph Lazaro.

"The management would like to acknowledge Chipo's immense contribution to the club and wish him the best of luck wherever he goes," read part of the statement.

It then urged the club's members and fans to remain united during this transit period as the process to get his successor has begun.

Immediately after a 1-0 loss from KMC, Chipo reacted that there is an urgent need to strengthen the squad by bringing on board new players who can have instant impact in the team.

The Kenyan trainer replaced Juma Mgunda at the helm of the club as the latter apparently joined Simba where he is trading as the interim Head Coach.

It has been a zigzag march for the Tanga-based team in the league and they have yet to find the winning remedy.