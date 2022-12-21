Tanzania: Simba Keen to Clear Kagera Hurdle

Bukoba — AFTER pulverising Geita Gold, Simba eye to clear Kagera Sugar hurdle and the team's interim coach Juma Mgunda is optimistic his charges will emerge victorious at the Kaitaba Stadium today.

Mgunda told reporters in a press conference in Bukoba municipality on Tuesday that his boys were in high spirits following their impressive 5-0 win over Geita Gold at CCM Kirumba Stadium, in Mwanza City over the weekend.

"All my players are fit and looking to emerge victorious in today's match. However, we respect Kagera Sugar as a good team. Thus, we shall be cautious to avoid mistakes," he said.

Elaborating, he said Kagera Sugar Head Coach, Mecky Maxime, is a seasoned coach with good players adding, "Maxime is my classmate. We were together during the Coaching courses. So, I respect him," he said.

Kagera Sugar Head Coach, Maxime, on the other hand, said his intention is to maximise their home ground by collecting all three maximum points.

"We are playing at our home ground with a big number of supporters. Thus we shall put up a spirited fight to ensure that we collect three. Simba are good side we respect them. However, we are optimistic of emerging victorious in today's encounter," he said adding that most of the players are in top form.

Secretary General of Kagera Regional Football Association (KRFA), Al-Amin Abdul said all necessary logistics are completed. He explained that today's match will kick off at 7.00 p.m. at the Kaitaba Stadium while entrance fees was fixed at 15,000/- (V.I.P) and 5,000/-.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Simba-Kagera Sugar encounter is expected to be a thriller taking into mind that when the two teams meet it's not easy to predict the winner.

Kagera Sugar have been a big threat to Simba in some of their past encounters.

During the 2019-20 season, Kagera Sugar stained Simba's unbeaten record with a 1-0 win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in front of the 5th phase President, John Pombe Magufuli.

Simba are second-placed on the league table with 37 points from 16 matches and they are behind the leaders and defending champions Young Africans with 41 points from same number of matches.

Simba have won 11 matches, drawn 4 and lost one match. They have scored 36 goals and conceded 7.

Kagera Sugar are on sixth position with 22 points from 16 matches.

They have won 6 matches, drawn 4 and lost 6 matches.

They have scored 17 goals and conceded 17 goals.