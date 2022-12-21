Kenya: SUPKEM Defends Duale's Stance on Hijabs in Public Spaces, Denounces 'Biased' Media Report

Nairobi — The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) has defended remarks byDefence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale who said those running public institutions must allow Muslim women and girls to wear hijabs or "find another country."

Reacting to a news report published by The Nation on Tuesday, SUPKEM accused a news reporter from the media organization of being unprofessional and running a "pre-conceived agenda."

Nation published an article headlined: "Aden Duale to Kenyan Muslim women: Wear hijab in public or find another country to live"

The news report attracted varied reactions including from Duale's collogues in government with President William Ruto's Economic Council Chairperson David Ndii cautioning against "religious bigotry" which he said UDA, the governing party, has "no place for".

"Duale was not misquoted. He said they will make Muslim girls wear hijab. That is the road to Talibanism," Ndii remarked.

While defending Duale's statement, SUPKEM National Chairman Hassan Ole Naado said that Duale had called on public institutions to respect the rights of Muslim women and allow them to wear hijab in line with Islamic teachings.

SUPKEM quoted the statement made by the Defence CS to back its position saying the publication misrepresented Duale's original remarks.

"The government will respect Muslim culture. We will make sure our girls wear hijab. If you have a problem with our girls and wives wearing hijab, you better leave this country because they will wear hijab," the Muslim organization quoted saying it could produce footage containing the said remarks.

SUPKEM's statement emerged even as Duale singled out "religious hypocrisy" as the root cause of extremism across the globe.

As a consequence, Duale argued that true Muslim faithful have been stereotyped, segregated and in worst cases murdered.

Duale reiterated that he will ensure Muslim women wear hijab terming it an obligation. He vowed to defend Islam which he said was "above us all."

"Almighty Allah ordered the women to let the two ends of their headgear extend onto their bosoms so that they conceal their ears, the neck, face, and the upper part of the bosom also. (Chapter 33, Verse 59 - Al Ahzab)," Duale said .

The Defence CS stated that Islam, like all other world religions, is a way of life with its defining tenets that Muslims are required to adhere to.

"There are no two ways about it," he said.