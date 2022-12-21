Kenya: Duale Blames 'Religious Hypocrisy' for Rising Extremism

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has singled out religious hypocrisy as the root cause of extremism across the globe.

As a consequence, Duale argues that "true Muslim faithful" have been stereotyped, segregated and in worst cases murdered.

The CS added those using religion to hide ulterior motives should equally be condemned.

"The men and women masking their ulterior motives in kanzus and hijabs must be called out for who they are; charlatans!"

Duale made the comment amid sustained rage over his remarks asking those running public institutions to allow Muslim women and girls to wear hijabs or "find another country."

"Almighty Allah ordered the women to let the two ends of their headgear extend onto their bosoms so that they conceal their ears, the neck, face, and the upper part of the bosom also. (Chapter 33, Verse 59 - Al Ahzab)," Duale said.

The Defence CS who spoke at the inauguration of a Quranic competition held at Sir Ali Sports Club in Nairobi, stated that Islam, like all other world religions, is a way of life with its defining tenets that Muslims are required to adhere.

"There are no two ways about it," he said.

Duale said he will continue to advocate for adherence to religious teachings as he called out those he said are out to use religion for their own selfish gains.

"The men and women masking their ulterior motives in kanzus and hijabs must be called out for who they are; charlatans! The Holy Book, that is our guide to living a devoted and fulfilling life, explicitly shows that it's not permissible to mix truth and falsehood together," he added.

While defending his statement on the wearing of Hijab by Muslim women, Duale said that his statement was directed at members of the Islamic faith "who know for a fact that I said nothing but the truth."

He added that the government appreciates and support communities and religious initiatives aimed at strengthening peaceful coexistence in multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-racial societies.

Duale noted that freedom of religion is enshrined in the constitution adding that it is important for Muslims to exercise that freedom within the tenets of Islam.

"To realize success, Muslims in Kenya should be organized and coordinated to support the work of the Government on matters of security, extremism and threats of terrorism in the country," he added.

He urged Muslim leaders, especially scholars, to guide the Muslim faithful and speak publicly against such social ills.

The Defence CS challenged the Muslim faithful to be at the forefront in the war against terrorism.