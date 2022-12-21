Kenya: Railways Adds More Trains to Kisumu, Nanyuki to Cater for Holiday Rush

21 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Kenya Railways Corporation has announced the addition of trains plying Nairobi to Kisumu and Nairobi to Nanyuki routes, so as to accommodate the increased number of passengers going for holidays.

According to the schedule released on Wednesday, there will be two trains to Nanyuki on both December 23 and December 30. There will also be a train to Nanyuki on January 6, 2023.

Similarly, there will be two trains to Kisumu on December 21, three trains on December 23 and two trains on December 30. They also slotted a train to Kisumu on January 6, 2023.

"We have added more more trains to take you Dala (Kisumu) and Nanyuki!," Kenya Railways stated.

On return trips, Kenya Railways stated that there will be trains departing Nanyuki to Nairobi on December 25, 26, January, 2 and 8.

Trains from Kisumu to Nairobi will depart on December 22 (two trains), December 24, December 26 (two trains), January 1, 2 and 8.

