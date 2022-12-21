Kenya: 252 KCPE Candidates With Zero Marks for Exam Cheating to Proceed to Form I

Nairobi — A total of 252 KCPE candidates in nine examination centers awarded zero marks for engaging in exam cheating will proceed to secondary schools, the Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said during the release of the 2022 KCPE results said the candidates involved in the malpractices will nevertheless be given a chance to proceed to secondary schools.

Machogu stated that the affected candidates' overall mark will be computed less the mark awarded in the affected subjects.

"The candidate will receive their examination results and will transition to secondary school. This is in the spirit of the 100 per cent transition policy," he said.

Machogu stated that the combined efforts of the Multi-Agency Examinations Team of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy and the Teachers Service Commission played a key role in ensuring the 2022 KCPE was free of malpractices.

The Education CS said that a total of 1,233,852 candidates sat KCPE 2022 in 28,408 centres across the country as compared, 1,214,031 candidates in 2021.

He noted that 620,965 (50.32pc) of these candidates were boys, while 612,887 (49.67pc) were girls, noting that the figures are a clear indication that the country has achieved gender parity at the primary school level.

Turkana, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties recorded significant entries for more male than female candidates.

On the other hand, Marsabit, Isiolo and Meru had significant entries of more female than male candidates.

The number of candidates who sat the examination in hospitals in 2022 was reported at 147 compared with 166 in 2021.