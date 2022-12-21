Kenya: KNEC to Avail KPSEA Reports in January to Aid Adjustments for Grade VII

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has directed the Kenya National Examination Council to avail school-specific reports for Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA)by January 16 to help schools formulate timely interventions.

Machagu said the reports should be availed on respective school portals to allow school managers come up with necessary intervention to enhance learning outcomes for Grade VI pupils progressing to Grade VII categorized under junior secondary education.

"Grade 6 candidates who sat for the inaugural Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will receive their reports by January 16, 2023," CS Machogu stated.

Prior to his directive, Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer David Njengere announced that the Grade VI results will be in the form of three reports; namely candidate-specific, school-specific and national reports.

The announcement followed a policy decision by President William Ruto who on December 1 directed that Grade 6 assessments will only be used for internal evaluation of students and not for placement in Junior Secondary Schools.

The President's directive came after he received an interim report from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform, which entailed several recommendations synthesized from public participation.

The President said Grade 6 assessment will be used to monitor learning progress and provide feedback to education sector players on areas that require intervention.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Grade 6 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will not be used for placement in Junior Secondary School," a statement from the Office of the President stated.

The Head of State directed that Junior Secondary Schools be domiciled in the existing primary schools.

Following the President's directive, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia said 30,550 new teacher recruits will be posted before the beginning of the first term in 2023.

Macharia also said the Commission will mount a robust capacity building exercise for teachers to handle the Junior Secondary School learners.

"I wish to reassure the country that retooling of teachers will continue to cover all secondary school teachers and all those who will be joining the teaching service during the CBC implementation," Macharia stated.