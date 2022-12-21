Kenya: 2022 KCPE Top Mark Soars to 431 Up From 428 in 2021

Nairobi — The best candidate in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) registered 431 marks out of a possible 500, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced on Wednesday.

CS Machogu, while announcing results for national examination, did not however reveal the identity of the top candidate.

He lauded the 2022 KCPE class for exemplary performance.

"The mark of the highest candidate rose from 428 in 2021 to 431 in 2022. We are very impressed with the KCPE examination class of 2022 for performing well raising the standards of the main performance," stated CS Machogu.

In summary, the CS said candidates who scored between 400-500 marks were 9,443.

Following the release of the results, CS Machogu asked parents to access their children's KCPE results by sending their full index number followed by the word 'KCPE' to 20076.

The CS also commented on the general performance of male compared to female candidates noting the two groups excelled in a difference sets of subjects.

"Female candidates performed better than their male counterparts in English, Kiswahili and Sign Language, while male candidates performed better in Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Religious Education."

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) a total of 1,225,693 candidates sat for 2022 KCPE.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang committed to ensure100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools.

On her part, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia reported that the KCSE exercise involved 28,408 Centre Managers, 28,727 Supervisors, 74,990 Invigilators and 5,647 Examiners.

"I congratulate all these staff and encourage them to keep up with the good spirit in line to the Code of Regulation of Teachers. It is because of you that the 2022 KCPE class have performed very well," Macharia stated.