Kenya: Loitiptip Assaulted By Thugs While Walking to a Guest House in Ngara

Nairobi — Former Lamu Senator Anuar Loitiptip is nursing injuries after he was accosted by thugs at Nairobi's Globe Cinema Roundabout on Tuesday night.

Police said the former legislator who represented Lamu between 2017 and 2022 was attacked by muggers at around 9:45pm, as he walked from Kirinyaga Road to his rented room in Ngara.

Police on patrol found the former Senator bleeding on his head and mouth before rushing him to Aga Khan Hospital.

"He informed the officers that he was coming from CBD on foot enroute to his guest room in Ngara area and on reaching at globe roundabout he was accosted by a group of young men who robbed him his mobile phone," a police report seen by Capital News indicated.

Detectives said the suspects disappeared shortly after assaulting the former legislator and headed towards Nairobi River having robbed him.

In November, the National Police Service (NPS) named Globe Cinema roundabout and Kipande Road among the crime hotspots in Nairobi.

NPS also listed Drive-In flyover up to KCA along Thika road, KCA underpass, Total exit along Thika road as area where the criminals in the city operate.

Other areas are ABC Place, Kangemi along Waiyaki way, CBD (River Road, Archives, Kirinyaga road and Fig Tree.