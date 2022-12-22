Kenya: Muchelule Tribunal to Hear From Molu, Guliye and Serena Staff On Thursday

Nairobi — The Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led Tribunal is Thursday expected to hear from two Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) commissioners, its chief executive as well as staffers from Serena Hotel.

The tribunal adjourned on Wednesday after cross-examination of a petitioner, Steve Owuor, by the embattled IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit's legal team.

Commissioner Masit was represented by lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

The tribunal that was formed by President William Ruto to probe the four dissident IEBC commissioners is expected to hear testimonies from IEBC commissioners Abdi Yakub Guliye, Boya Molu, and CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan.

Representatives from Yaya Apartments and Serena Hotel and a Protected Witness will also testify.

The IEBC tribunal commenced hearings to consider a petition for removal of four IEBC commissioners on Tuesday at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Commissioners Juliana Cherera (Vice Chairperson), Francis Wanderi and Justus Abonyo resigned pending the tribunal while Irene Masit remained put awaiting the tribunal hearings.

The team tribunal was gazetted by President Ruto on December 2 with a mandate to investigate the removal of the four besieged IEBC commissioners.

Other members of tribunal include; Carolyne Kamende Daudi (Vice Chair ), Linda Gakii Kiome, Col Mathew Njaramba Nyabena (Rtd.), Saeed Khamis Saeed, Kibet Kirui Emmanuel and Irene Tunta Nchoe.

Lawyer Peter Munge was designated the tribunal's lead counsel assisted by Zamzam Abdi Abib.

The tribunal is required to expeditiously conclude its hearings and report of its findings which are binding with the President expected to act on them within 30 days.

National Assembly recommended the removal of the Cherera-led faction from office after passing the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee report.

The Republican Party, Rev David Ndumbi, Steve Owour and Geofrey Langat filed the petitions which were investigated in a four-day hearing absconded by the four commissioners.

Masit is the only remaining Commissioner among the 'Cherera 4' following the resignation of Cherera, Nyang'aya and Wanderi who opted out of the tribunal route.

The dissident Commissioners are accused of meeting high-profile Azimio coalition members at Yaya Apartments between August 15 and 17 after the declaration of the presidential election results by IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati and are believed to have had prior contact.

Masit described the entire probe against her as a legal sham, stating that it has been conducted in defiance of the constitution, standing orders, and the law.