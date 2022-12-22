Kenya: Ruto Unveils Police Leadership Academy, Commits to Improve Police Welfare

Nairobi — President William Ruto has said the Government is committed towards ensuring police have adequate resources to execute their mandate.

The Head of State said Wednesday during the official launch of the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong that the government will accelerate its efforts to better the working conditions of police officers across the country.

To achieve this, President Ruto said that that he had appointed a taskforce to look into reforms meant to seal the existing gaps within the police service.

"I am committed at a personal level and the Kenya Government at the corporate level, to make sure that we have a professional service. I have given my assurance to the Commanders across the country that they have my support and that of the Government of Kenya to make sure they deliver on their mandate," Ruto said.

President Ruto called on the security personnel to be professional while executing their duties saying they have a cardinal duty to secure lives, property and the country.

He added that it is only through stability that the country can achieve development.

The Head of State further said that his administration is looking to build the capacity of independent institutions to secure the rule of law and the democracy in the country.

President Ruto further asked government institutions to avoid working in silos and seek partnerships that will enhance service delivery to Kenyans.

"We have instances where government institutions take each other to court, because of the failure to recognize and understand that we are one government. That we are serving one people, and we must be able to build the network, the understanding for us to share the resources we have," he said.

The Head of State further said the leadership academy will play a critical role in the professionalization of the security agencies.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was also present at the functions, said the Academy will impact useful leadership skills that will boost service delivery in the Police Service.

"The problem of this country is one of leadership, the challenges of all our institutions is leadership. This academy to impart leadership skills to our commanders in the National police Service could not have come at a better time," Gachagua said.

The Deputy President challenged the security agencies to be humane while executing their duties and looking for better ways to engage with the public.

DP Gachagua however maintained his stance on the use of fire arms by police officers and advised them to follow the rule of law while discharging their duties.

"We are not asking any police officer to misuse his fire arm but we are saying for the police officer to protect the lives and property of Kenyans, they themselves must be safe, and they must first protect themselves against criminals with guns before they protect us," he said.

"We are not in any way saying that the oversight authority should not do their job. They should go ahead and do it but our officers must be safe," he added.