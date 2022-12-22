South Africa: Rebellious MPs Cast Out Into the Cold

Three of the five ANC MPs who failed to vote against adopting the Phala Phala report were excluded from the new National Executive Committee (NEC) this week.

Lindiwe Sisulu, Mosebenzi Zwane and Mervyn Dirk got the chop, while Supra Mahumapelo and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were elected as additional NEC members.

Mahumapelo received 1,336 votes while Dlamini-Zuma got 1,402.

The results were announced on Wednesday by the Electoral Committee, chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Motlanthe said the newly elected NEC consists of 41 women and 39 men.

During the announcement, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said those implicated in the State Capture Report and who are before the party's disciplinary committee will receive the ruling in due course.

"Comrades like Andile Lungisa, whose matter is before the party's disciplinary committee, will be dealt with on January 5 ahead of the party's 111 celebration," he said.

"There was a lot of support lobbying for him to contest for a seat in the NEC and the Integrity Committee allowed him to contest."

Lungisa was nominated and elected with 1,758 votes while the former president of the women's league, Bathabile Dlamini, received 1,430 votes.

Lungisa lodged an appeal before the outgoing NEC to review the decision to suspend his membership until 6 September 2023.

This allowed him an opportunity to participate in the conference.

He was charged by the party for breaking the constitution of the ANC after he assaulted a member of the opposition with a water jug during a scuffle in council in October 2016.

Mbalula said that the outgoing NEC ruled that Dlamini be allowed to contest, while Lungisa's matter is currently being looked into.

He said those implicated in the State Capture Report have taken it on review; none has been arrested or charged.

"We will wait on the results of the review and comment when the results are made available."

He rubbished claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not finish his five-year term, relating to the allegation of the abuse of legal processes and perversion of private prosecution which were lodged by former president Jacob Zuma.